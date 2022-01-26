About 50 years ago, I read a book of wisdom. One of the things it says is: “When a man’s thinking lacks substance, they often use profanity to appear more forceful. In a word, they are intellectually bankrupt.”
For four years we listened to Donald Trump use foul language. What Joe Biden called Peter Doocy recently would have gotten a fist in the mouth when I was growing up in McDonald County.
Where is the decency of Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan or either of the Bushes?
If Biden and Trump are the best this country has to offer in the way of leadership, we are hurting.
Proverbs 29:2 says: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice. But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.”
Bill Talley
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.