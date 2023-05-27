Geoff Caldwell’s recent column (Globe, May 20) about the abuses the American people suffered at the hands of our own government agencies shows just how far unrestrained power will go to maintain that power.
This collusion between government agencies and the press is not a new event and has been happening for as long as I can recall.
Are these alliances only about politics? I don’t think so.
The recent stories about Dominion and Fox news suggest profit is a strong motivator.
James Graham Pittsburg, Kan.
