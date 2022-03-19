The real reason I’m opposed to Memorial Hall is not the building but the tax base the city manager/City Council want to use to fund the bond issue.
The ballot language is vague and doesn’t explain the tax to be drawn from, and other details. The city manager with City Council approval wants to increase our personal property and real estate taxes, which are collected annually by county collectors in Jasper and Newton counties. To my knowledge, this is a first for City Council to be a taxing district for both taxes.
City Council to my knowledge has collected most of its revenue from sales taxes. Many prior city councils have discussed the use of personal property and real estate taxes, but always agreed to a hands-off approach and let the school district handle those taxes as a funding source. The City Council should stay with sales tax to balance the budget by charter and use priority budgeting practices to fund projects.
There are already 11 taxing districts for personal property and real estate taxes. We residents don’t need another one added. In the last two years, the residents of Joplin have passed two new sales tax items (Proposition B and a use tax) plus renewal of the parks and stormwater sales tax for a 10-year period. City Council needs to take a rest and allow the new council to discuss the other options for Memorial Hall, other than the ballot issue April 5. I would be happy to present those options to the new City Council.
Not only would homeowners see a tax increase on real estate and personal property (licensed vehicles), but so will our retailers, landlords of rental and lease property, not-for-profit companies, commercial and manufactures, and industrial services. The vote is not about the veterans, it’s about the taxes being used to pay for the bonds.
City Council should stay with sales tax and hands off personal property and real estate taxes. Leave that for the school districts and other taxing districts shown on your receipt.
Morris Glaze
Joplin
