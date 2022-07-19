The Joplin City Council bravely faced the crisis of a shortage of police officers and firefighters. Former city councils had kicked this issue down the road.
After much careful deliberation, the council concluded the best solution for solving the problem was a property tax to raise the needed funding for attractive wages for hiring and retaining police officers and firefighters.
I trust the council and city manager’s abilities, sincerity, and integrity.
The result of not getting more dollars to support the police and fire departments will result in a less protection for our residents. Response time to answer calls will be longer. Of course the emergency calls will be responded to quickly. Police Chief Sloan Rowland recently reported in the Globe (July 2) that the police are nearing a breaking point: “There’s not much more we can do to spread resources any thinner and adequately cover the city.”
Criminals and violators will realize that they can avoid apprehension.
Fire Chief Gerald Ezell needs more firefighters to adequately staff the Wildwood station and a new station the city plans. If the efficiency rating of the fire department by the insurance companies were to fall to a lower rating, insurance rates could rise for all homeowners.
New companies check out Joplin as a place to open a business and they consider public safety. We want Joplin to be a safe place for all of our residents.
I’m voting “yes” for Proposition Public Safety.
Jim Gant Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.