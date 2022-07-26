In 2017, I started a career that was my childhood dream. I became a Joplin police officer, and I was ready to live the motto of protect and serve. I knew this would be a job where I could make a difference, and I loved that part.
As time went on, I saw the hardships we faced in 2018 with staffing demands and the rebuilding we did after the first steps the city promised to correct the pay disparity.
Over time, those pay challenges came up again, but we never hit the pay to be competitive at the regional level like city leaders promised, and again we lost more officers. As we lost more officers, crime spread through Joplin.
People don’t see it, but the same cartels and gangs you hear about on the national news come through here bringing drugs, human trafficking — it all passes through Joplin city limits. MS-13, motorcycle gangs — they’re here, and the barrier of protection that law enforcement provides our residents is getting thinner and thinner.
I’m not trying to scare you, but if you saw it from my side of the badge, you would be worried. I knew stopping crime was part of what I signed up for. What I didn’t sign up for was a job that had more workload put on us daily, no additional manpower to offset the workload, continually taking my time to train and supervise new officers, some of whom would leave in as little as two years.
The job promised vacation time, but because we were so short staffed, there was no real vacation time. Instead you just worked an extra shift for another co-worker who is covering for you while you are gone.
Some things were promised, but our city leaders underdelivered.
In 2021, I had to make a decision for my family, and I gave up my childhood dream to have a job that let me provide a better living and gave more time to my family.
I will always love my time with the Joplin Police Department, and I wish I could have stayed. Had the choice our citizens get to make on Aug. 2 happened a year earlier, maybe I could have made it work.
What I tell people who ask why they should vote “yes” on the property tax for our public safety is that we learned from mistakes and that the Fraternal Order of Police and Firefighters Union put it all in a legal contract that the funds go to their pay — no more verbal agreements.
We need this to keep our streets safe. Just know that if you pass this, you are putting words into action and supporting your police officers and firefighters. You are not just saying yes to a tax, but yes to the need for Joplin to be a safe community, yes to the importance of keeping officers on our streets and retaining experience, and yes to paying our police officers and firefighers a fair wage for the sacrifices they make for Joplin residents.
Mac Roach Oronogo Former JPD Corporal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.