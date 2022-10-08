I keep reading about how right-wing people lack compassion toward immigrants.
I don’t believe that’s true.
What I do believe is that America is my home, much like my brick-and-mortar home, and I believe for security both should have walls and locks. On both I think we should welcome visitors, but on both I think we should know who they are, and a little about them before we welcome them in.
I take this position not because I hate strangers and potential visitors outside my walls, but because I love those inside.
I will have some folks on the left who will disagree with me, and I understand. But in order to not reveal your hypocrisy, please remove all locks from your house and let me know how long you are able to maintain your position.
John Easley Neosho
