Great news for Joplin!
Millions of dollars in state and federal grant money.
Will this newfound bounty go to renewing trolley service?
Will city officials finally come to their senses and offer competitive pay for CDL drivers? $14.86 won’t do. Not when a CDL can bring $20 and onward — maybe with a sign-on bonus ... elsewhere.
Get real. With grants coming, there’s no excuse.
Pay up and serve the residents.
Michael Lively Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.