When I voted for the use tax I did not vote to hire more more police officers. I did not vote to hire more firefighters. I voted for a cleaner, better looking city.
My family and I moved to the city of Joplin in 1986. We have been property owners and taxpayers since. I believe taxpayers will believe they are seeing real progress when eyesores such as the old Freeman Hospital on 20th Street are gone or when the area along the railroad at the 7th Street overpass is cleaned up and gone.
An apartment building along Second Street is another area that comes to mind. I could mention others but I won’t bore you with just my opinion.
The city and the voters of the community deserve results that show more than just additional city employees for which salaries and benefits will have to be paid for a long time. These additional staff should be part of the regular budget.
I am not sure I voted for the use tax to include them. Clean up the city and the neighborhoods first.
Thomas Fortson Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.