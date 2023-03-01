I read the letter (Globe, Feb. 26) from Perry Davis with interest.
Privatizing Social Security means it will be a for-profit institution. No one is going to do that for nothing. Who pays? The worker.
Raise eligibility? That's fine. The blue collar workers are usually worn out and less productive at 65. Some want to work longer but I believe most would like to enjoy what few years they have left.
Means test? Sounds feasible but is it fair? A wealthy friend once told me, "I paid it in, it's mine, I want it." Besides, how do you calculate it?
The most interesting thing is I never hear anyone suggest raising the contribution cap. Removing the cap would probably fund Social Security well into the future.
Bruce Clayton
Joplin
