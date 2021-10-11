I wish someone could give me a logical, sensible reason why the city keeps trying to stuff a full-service grocery store on Range Line Road — a road already overflowing with too many businesses that is a nightmare of traffic.
I avoid Range Line like the plague if I can find what I need or want anywhere else.
One might think that the only residents in Joplin who deserve consideration live on the east side of Main Street. Aldi and Braum’s, although not full-service stores, finally figured out there is a huge number of customers who live west of Main Street — most of them households that consistently spend many dollars on groceries, working wives and mothers who would be ever so grateful not to have to drive clear across town and deal with heavy traffic to access a full-service grocery store. The west side should not be Joplin’s neglected stepchild.
The abandoned race track at the intersection of Junge and Black Cat roads would be a gold mine for a full-service grocery. Clearly Walmart thought the area was a good location when it put a store on West Seventh Street. It has easy access for delivery trucks either from Interstate 44 across Schifferdecker Avenue, or even closer from Seventh Street/Route 66, and it certainly has easy and attractive access for the thousands of homes in the area.
The expansion of 32nd Street further will enhance access, and it would be easily accessible for the residents of Galena, Kansas. Not the least attractive aspect would be freedom from the monopoly Walmart has on this city.
Range Line is like crack for the city of Joplin — will they ever be able to break the habit?
Dianne Slater Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.