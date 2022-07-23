I read with interest the letter by Bill Ketter, senior vice president of CNHI, (Globe, July 16) regarding the release of the video from the Uvalde school massacre.

I do agree that the country needs a free press that will publish that which the government wants to hide or deny, but I did find his column a little hollow and certainly tone-deaf.

I believe the concern has to do less with the fact that the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE released the video, than the fact that it was released to the public before the families got to see it privately. I don’t know how long they had the video before they released it on air, and possibly told the authorities that they needed to show it to the families privately within a certain time frame to keep from seeing it the first time publicly.

I would hope that was the case, but if so, it makes the Uvalde police force look even worse.

Fredric Wheeler

Joplin

