I would like to invite residents of Jasper County and the surrounding area to participate in National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month throughout the month of March. This national observance offers a chance to learn more about the value of the disability experience and the vital contributions people with disabilities are making in our communities.
The diversity that enriches our nation and the freedoms that all Americans cherish are embodied in the lives of people with disabilities. Unfortunately, there are myths, stereotypes and low expectations that can lead to the creation of systemic barriers to equitable experiences and the full inclusion of those with disabilities.
This year, our nation continues to address serious budget issues, seeking to provide and ensure that each one of us has the opportunity to pursue our dreams and to contribute our own unique talents to the fabric of our communities. Consequently, this awareness month is critical to bringing about real change.
Engaging in National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is intended to urge the community to embrace the richness of America’s diversity by considering the talents of all people, including people with developmental disabilities.
Alecia Archer
Executive director, Developmental Disability Resource Board of Jasper County
