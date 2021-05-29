Missouri legislators — with the guidance of a Christian nationalist group — tried to convert a cursive writing requirement into a profoundly unconstitutional imposition.
While in a legislative committee, House Bill 108, crafted to require public schools to teach cursive, was tripled in length, and two troubling provisions were added. First, the bill would allow public schools to offer classes dedicated to studying the Old and New Testament. Second, it would require every public school to prominently display the words “In God We Trust.” These additions so mutilated the bill that its own author, state Rep. Gretchen Bangert, D-Florissant, voted against it.
In prior sessions, lawmakers considered and rejected both of the inserted religious provisions. That’s likely why religious right-aligned legislators anonymously transformed an otherwise benign bill rather than writing their own.
This under-the-radar metamorphosis is part of Project Blitz, a nationwide collection of model legislation aimed at promoting Christian nationalism — the idea that the United States is a Christian nation and that only Christians can be “true” Americans — and dedicated to limiting LGBTQ and reproductive rights in the name of religion.
Project Blitz is an unvarnished attack on American secularism and civil liberties. It begins with ceremonial, seemingly benign laws, such as posting religious signs in public schools. It then uses this to redefine “religious liberty” and allow certain Christians with “sincerely held religious beliefs” to legally discriminate against LGBTQ people and interfere with reproductive health care. This plan is spelled out clearly in Project Blitz’s literal playbook. The playbook explains the plan: Normalize the fantasy of a “Christian nation,” especially among schoolchildren, and then point to that “heritage” to justify codified discrimination based on religion. It is shocking that Missouri legislators are trying to allow this Christian nationalist scheme to write laws for their state.
In the past, Missouri lawmakers have pleaded ignorance when confronted with the fact that they had introduced Project Blitz’s model legislation into the Legislature. But now they cannot disregard that these are Project Blitz bills.
Missourians deserve state representatives who will be straightforward with their own ideas for improving life in the state, rather than trying to sneak in a national group’s model legislation aimed at marginalizing Missourians who are not the “right” type of Christian. Such underhanded tactics are unacceptable — especially for the Show-Me State.
Ryan D. Jayne
Attorney
Freedom From Religion Foundation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.