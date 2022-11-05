We are approaching the most terrifying and consequential election in my lifetime. The level of hypocrisy, misinformation, and downright danger has never been greater. We are confronted with a Republication organization (I cannot call it a political party anymore) that has embraced the worst instincts of our discontent.
Some Republicans members of Congress could not bring themselves to condemn a life-threatening attack on the husband of one of their own. They have turned a blind eye to armed vigilantes “monitoring” early voting drop boxes. They have endorsed candidates running for office up and down the ballot who continue to denounce the 2020 election as stolen. (They have never explained how many Republicans actually won in that supposed illegitimate election.)
Republicans across the country have decided it’s okay for a woman to die from a pregnancy gone wrong rather than have a proper lifesaving medical procedure.
They think it’s okay for books to be banned that they alone judge are not appropriate for the rest of us.
They have decided it’s okay to install voter suppression laws that will restrict people they think will vote the "wrong way," to ensure they remain in power.
They think it’s imperative that we not learn about our country’s past — warts and all — because it may make some “uncomfortable.”
They think it’s okay for hundreds of armed citizens to storm the United States Capitol with the intent to stop a constitutional democratic process.
Are you uncomfortable with the threat of losing your Social Security or your Medicare coverage? Some want to cut or eliminate these most popular and successful programs.
Are you okay with a Republican organization that has lost its moral center, embracing anything and anyone that will ensure they stay in power?
Well I’m not okay with having our history, our votes, our health care, our very democracy dismantled by people who refuse or choose not to recognize the truth behind the lies. I don’t understand how otherwise sane Americans, some I know personally, can embrace what is happening as okay. You may not like the Democratic or other choices, but there are good reasons to avoid the trap that Republicans are laying.
Our democracy can be messy, but it tries to work when we stop screaming at each other and actually talk calmly together. (Even our Founding Fathers sometimes managed to do that.)
Otherwise, we may lose our democracy. And I am not OK with that.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
