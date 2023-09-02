This letter comes in response to Perry Davis' critique (Globe, Aug. 29) of Herb Van Fleet's insightful article (Globe, Aug. 26).
Van Fleet's article, which tells readers to pay attention to the danger posed by Trump becoming president in 2024, is not an endorsement of President Joe Biden. Therefore, it is irrelevant to bring up Biden's faulty political decisions as if they nullify Trump's previous and projected actions.
I am a registered dyed-in-the-wool Republican and do not agree with the politics of the Democratic Party. Yet I know from Trump himself and the statements he makes that he is a danger to our country's democracy.
Just listen to Trump and read what he says, not the comments made by Van Fleet or the media about what Trump says, but what Trump actually says and does. If that does not raise red flags of warning about this man, then I am at a loss to know what would.
Did you not hear the voice of Donald Trump pleading with the Georgia Secretary of State to find 11,000 votes so he would win in Georgia? That's not media spin. That occurred.
Have you not heard Trump proclaiming over and over that the election was fraudulent, and he actually won? Unless you also are deluded, you must see that his continuing statements about a rigged election are not only false but dangerous. He is either laboring under a delusion or trumpeting a lie, and either way he lacks even elementary judgment to lead our country.
Volumes of other statements by him show his absolute incompetence as president. Read John Bolton's book.
My real question is why the Republican Party is so afraid of Trump that it cannot disown him as a candidate. Afraid that he'll kill their influence? Or lose voters? Although I'm a Republican, I have not been asked in any poll who I would vote for. If the Republicans do put Trump up as the candidate, they will be making an egregious mistake. I, for one, will not vote for him. There may be others like me who want to vote the Republican ticket but can read and listen and conclude that this man is unfit to be president of the United States of America.
Marj Boudreaux
Joplin
