How sad it is to watch the Missouri Legislature in action. Under Republican leadership, this once-noble body has become a den of weakness and moral degeneration.
Perhaps leaders think that their attacks on LGBTQ Missourians, African American history and women’s reproductive rights (not to mention their bare arms) will burnish them as strong leaders, and that causing needless suffering will make them look tough. Nothing could be further from the truth.
These are not tough guys. They are weak leaders who, instead of working on the issues that Missourians really care about (wages, health care, education), use blame and resentment to distract voters from their con — that they have no interest in solving Missouri’s problems.
Republicans have long since given up on competent governing. Their only goal is to stay in power by any means necessary. Missouri voters better wake up quick to their game. If not, they’ll take all of us down with them.
Jos Linn Kansas City
