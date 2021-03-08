I watched portions of the Conservative Political Action Conference rally held Feb. 26-28. I call it a rally because it did not produce a useable platform that could be construed as a guide for Republicans going forward.
Just like the Republican National Convention, which failed to put forward a platform, Republicans left the convention with no guidance and the end result was that the Republicans lost the House, Senate and the presidency.
RINO — Republican In Name Only — was a derogatory term used by Donald Trump during his campaigns. The RINOs who attended the CPAC convention seemed to be more interested in creating a cult than broadening the Republican Party. The attendees even brought a golden idol to worship. This idol was a golden statue in the image of Trump, which these Trumpsters paid homage to, knelt before and to which they pledged fidelity.
I was a Republican before Trump took over the party. If we as Republicans don’t redirect our allegiance to the United States of America instead of the Red States of America and stop worshipping golden idols of Trump, this country may fail to exist.
James Gann Pineville
