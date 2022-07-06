The editorial (Globe, June 27) demonstrates the editors’ simplistic and failed understanding of the oil industry, as well as general economics.
The editors proposed that a tax be placed on oil companies to replace the loss of revenues if a temporary gas tax holiday was imposed. They suggest, while admitting that oil took a big hit during the pandemic (remember in April 2020 when oil dropped below $0.00 per barrel?), that now oil companies are raking it in. To back it up, the editors suggest oil has been higher with lower prices at the pump, ergo price gouging.
The oil industries have been under attack ever since the Biden Administration took office, which has led to a significant decrease in domestic production at a time when Americans could have benefited the most from our energy independence established during the Trump era. The editors also fail to realize that any tax imposed on oil disproportionately effects U.S. companies more than foreign oil, which would further lead to more reliance on foreign oil. And the editors fail to grasp simple economics that any tax imposed on oil will be reflected in a higher price on gas at the pump. That’s how economics works. Companies must pass expenses for production on to the consumer — this includes taxes. So any windfall tax on oil would result in higher gas prices for you and me, not to mention the countless other things derived from petroleum use.
Finally, the editors are clueless when it comes to the production of oil, the risk and investment necessary, and how today’s prices on oil affect gas prices later and cause an inflationary effect for weeks or months on other goods and services. In other words, just because oil was lower today doesn’t mean gas immediately follows suit nor does inflation immediately subside. Additionally, there are these facilities called refineries, which again have been negatively targeted by regulations, that must take that oil and refine it for gas production. Even if oil drops, the ability to refine oil and bring it to market has been affected by regulations, which can lead to higher gas prices.
A better suggestion would be to immediately return to pre-Biden policies on energy production, allowing us to get back to being energy independence.
Derek Snyder
Joplin
