Regarding “The idiocy of vaccine mandates for kids” (Globe, Jan. 13), I am appalled and frankly disappointed in Rich Lowry’s monologue regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in children. Lowry blatantly ignores the science: COVID-19 vaccines in children are low risk and high reward. According to the University of Missouri, the COVID-19 vaccine has no serious side effects in children, and the benefits of the vaccine significantly outweigh the risk for myocarditis, an easily recoverable condition that resolves on its own.
Yes, statistically the risk in children is low, but statistics don’t matter when your child needs IV fluids, oxygen support and ventilation, especially in today’s overcapacitated hospitals. Unvaccinated children have a much greater risk of hospitalization and can spread the virus to family members and friends who may suffer severely. The vaccine is also important to keep children in school. Children will most definitely be excluded from the classroom if they and the community around them are sick.
I believe that the “calculus” here makes perfect sense. Would you rather your child take an effective and safe vaccine, preventing spread among the community, or take the risk of potential hospitalization?
Please vaccinate your children. The community depends on it.
You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov.
Udaykiran Vissa Creve Coeur
