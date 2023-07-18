Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a roll — he has been rolling downhill in the polls after signing a bill female voters didn’t want.
Women’s problems are Ron’s problems; nobody makes it to the White House with 20% of the vote.
John McCain thought Sarah Palin would help him get elected, but his popularity with women voters sank after he put Sarah on the ticket. By the time McCain and Palin got to Phoenix, Obama was already measuring the White House drapes. It was the biggest landslide since liar-in-chief Lyndon Johnson beat Barry Goldwater.
In order to find out what women voters wanted, Ron DeSantis asked a bunch of old men in the Florida Legislature. It’s the culture of losing.
Democrats get their votes the old-fashioned way — they buy them with taxpayer money.
Steve Goebel Joplin
