...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri,
including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden,
Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper,
Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair,
Stone, Taney, Vernon, Webster and Wright.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
