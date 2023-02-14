I read the column from Robert Koehler (Globe, Feb. 10), an apparently esteemed journalist from Chicago whom I’ve never heard of (and thankfully so).
I was torn between uncontrolled laughing and utter disgust. You can tell when a conservative leader gets under the thin skin of a liberal, and apparently Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has done exactly that to Koehler.
There are simply too many falsehoods contained in his editorial to rebut in this space, but I think the following statement from the governor’s press secretary, Bryan Griffin, might suffice. Griffin pointed to the Florida Department of Education’s website, which states that studies of the history of African Americans must include “the history of African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery,” “the enslavement experience,” “abolition” and “the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.”
Ready yourself. DeSantis scares the dickens out of the left in this country. He’ll be savagely attacked at an increasing rate as his string of accomplishments grows. Should he decide to run for president, the pace will only quicken as the left detests more than anything folks who win landslide elections based upon common sense.
Perry Davis Carthage
