I tip my hat to John Hacker for the excellent feature story (Globe, June 29) about Ron Lankford, who retired July 1. Lankford’s 48 years of service in education are nothing short of amazing. For nearly five decades, he made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of students. That goes for teachers as well. I am one of those teachers.
I will never forget the day when Lankford walked into my classroom to give me a compliment in front of 30 students. It was the sixth week of the 1994-95 school term at Webb City Junior High.
Lankford interrupted my lesson by placing his hand on my shoulder. That got my attention. Making direct eye contact, accompanying by a wide smile and gleaming eyes, he said, “Mr. Costley, I want you to know that Mr. (Tom) Gosch (principal) told me you’re doing an excellent job of teaching in your first year here.”
He added, “I’m proud of you. Keep up the great work.”
“Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy schedule to do this,” I replied. “It means a lot to me.”
“You’re welcome,” Lankford said. “I’m glad to do it.”
I was completely blown away. A few seconds later, my eyes watered. I cleared my throat a couple of times. I was speechless.
“What’s wrong, Mr Costley?” one of the students asked with the students still in total silence — a rarity for a junior high class.
“Nothing is wrong, absolutely nothing,” I replied. “What you witnessed today was an act of kindness. Dr. Lankford didn’t have to do what he did, but I’m so thankful he did. We all need to be more like him.”
All these years later, his act of kindness still touches my heart. And for that, I will be forever grateful.
Keith Costley Baxter Springs, Kan.
