I appreciate that U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is still voting on critical issues in the last weeks of this lame duck session (“Ashcroft criticizes Blunt’s support for bill protecting same-sex marriage,” Globe, Nov. 30) and I applaud him for supporting federal legal protections to same-sex marriages.
I see two more critical pieces of legislation that need his support before he leaves the Senate.
First, he can use his leadership to restore an expanded child tax credit to help parents provide necessities for families. A recent Washington University study reported the most common uses of CTC payments among Missouri families were buying food, purchasing clothing and paying bills.
Second, he can sign onto the End TB Now Act, a bill directing USAID to set bold targets to reach and treat the most vulnerable populations for all forms of tuberculosis.
In the remaining weeks of 2022, Blunt, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, and U.S. Rep. Billy Long should include an expanded monthly CTC for all low-income families in an end-of-year tax bill and co-sign the End TB Now Act.
Cynthia Levin Town And Country
