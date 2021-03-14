Many remember where they were when the news of past tragedies was reported. I remember those, too, but as others have testified, I most vividly remember the first day Rush Limbaugh was on local radio station KZRG. It was in 1988, the Wednesday of his first week on a new nationally syndicated radio show, and I was driving near the intersection of 13th and River streets in Carthage.
His "voice" spoke to me, and I was hooked. I have listened almost daily since.
We were from the same state, were the same age and from similar conservative upbringings. He spoke the truth I already believed in.
Kudos to the station management at KZRG for being one of the original 200 stations to carry the program and for always sticking by him through the early years.
His radio presence will be missed and never duplicated, but I trust new conservative voices will come forward to continue to shed light on this very disturbed political atmosphere that we have found ourselves in today.
As for Rush, his great talent has been returned to God.
Sally Armstrong
Carthage
