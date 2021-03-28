How can we have gotten as far away from what we once knew of our advisories?
Russia and China are loving the opening we are giving them. This is a blueprint of how to defeat us now: “Just engineer something that we can and will react to quickly that we know they won’t.”
Why are we opening things up so quickly? There are still COVID-19 variants evolving out there. We are giving the countries of the world that want to dominate a road map on how they can do it. We care too much about the weight of what this pandemic has put on our lives that we don’t like. Do you think our families liked having to sacrifice during World War II to make sure we came out ahead of the Axis of Evil countries that wanted to rule the world? The powers that be in Russia and China would love to replace us as the peacekeepers of this world and rule us as a defeated nation.
Don’t give it to them. Too many of our men died during WWII fighting to give us what we have to just let it go so easily. Think about this like your life and your children’s futures depend on it. If you don’t pay attention to what has happened in our history, you are sure to slip into what our solders, sailors, Marines and airmen have died for helping us protect. Freedom is being taken for granted. How would you like being ruled by another nation without any regards for your rights?
That is what happens in Russia and China; we at least try to do better by our own people.
This is for real. Don’t give up your freedom by allowing our country to be overtaken by the countries of this world that oppress their own people. America is still the nation people want to come to for our freedoms; talk to someone from outside the U.S. and see if they would not fight for what we have, or maybe they just don’t know because they have never had it. Please pull your heads out, America.
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.