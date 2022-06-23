For most of man’s history, our single greatest objective has been to find food.
From the meager beginnings as a hunter-gatherers, we learned farming, which led to innovations in storage to prevent spoilage. The industrial revolution allowed us to grow enough that food became a commodity of commerce, a source of income beyond our needs. It also allowed us the time to explore the other disciplines in our world.
In an earlier letter (March 8), I suggested the war in Ukraine was not about power or oil, but food. Since then, news outlets have raised the issue. With millions of tons of grain stranded in Ukraine or stolen by Russians, there is now a clamor about how much of the world will struggle to feed their people. People will starve.
There is no greater motivator for man than his hunger. He will compromise all of his political ideals, his wealth and his morals if allowed to hunger enough. He will turn against his neighbor and friends to keep from starving. We will see in the months to come where Russia will use its control of food to gain allies and sympathizers wanting to lift the sanctions against Russia.
Dig a little deeper and you will find food is the commodity traded for this switch in alliances. We can get through this and the war in Ukraine will eventually end, but food as the catalyst for strife will still hang over us.
There is another cataclysm coming. Most of the energy that drives our mechanized world is derived from oil. Just the latest rise in oil products has affected the price we pay for everything and has probably forced many to make changes and compromises at the dinner table. The next cataclysm will be around the end of this century when the available oil will not meet demand.
The need for food and energy will continue to grow with the world’s population, yet the fuels we use today will become limited and expensive. This will drive the price of every commodity up. Will all of our time and energy return to the quest for food? What will that effort look like? It is not a pretty one. War is the price we will pay. Oh, yes the reasons given for a war will be virtuous. It won’t be. It will be about arable land and the manpower to produce food.
We need to find a new purpose. Much like the space race of the 1960s, we need to find a solution to the energy issue that does not involve fossil fuels. Only with adequate energy will we have the resources to feed man. Ticktock.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
