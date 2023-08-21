As Missouri Southern State University begins its 20th fall term as a university, I ask Shakespeare’s question, “What’s in a name?”
Hmm, Missouri Southern State College, Missouri Southern State University-Joplin, or Missouri Southern State University ... which do you like?
Apparently 20 years ago, the legislators at the time felt a name meant something. Legislation was submitted to change the name from college to university. However, the bill (SB 55) was for the name, Missouri Southern State University-Joplin. It’s a little-known fact, and certainly long forgotten, that an amendment was submitted by Rep. Sam Gaskill to drop “Joplin” from the official title. Missouri Southern State University certainly sounds sweeter to me.
Thank you, former Rep. Sam Gaskill, for your influence on this legislation and for being a lifelong dedicated public servant.
Cheryl Dobson Diamond
