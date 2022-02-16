Several years ago, I was transferred from Joplin to Kansas City, where I married my wife, and we began a life in our first home there. We subscribed to The Kansas City Star, and I found there the essays written three times each week by Charles Gusewelle. He was for me an excellent wordsmith writing with a style I grew to love.
We moved to Joplin a few years later and still kept receiving the Star for no other reason than his work. I had a few reasons over the years to correspond with him. I still read several of the books he later wrote. I recommend them to all.
I don’t really know Sandy Parrill, but I have met her a few times. I look forward to her weekly writing in the Real Estate addition to the weekend Globe.
I admit very limited knowledge of the plants she is speaking of but have truly grown fond of the manner in which she tells her story. To anyone who has not enjoyed her writing, I recommend discovery. She rarely disappoints.
Richard Moss
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.