Students K-12 in the Joplin area, rejoice! Expert opinion now counts for nothing, according to your school boards. Those boards, dismissing out of hand expert opinion from more than 100 area physicians advocating masking, have decided they know more than the professionals. No masking is needed.
So next time your teacher tells you that your answer is wrong, rise to your full, indignant height and announce that his/her expert opinion counts for nothing. Your school board has told you so.
Sad, deadly, moronic “freedumb” advocates demand the “right” to kill themselves. OK. Killing their kids, and ours, and us, not OK.
Get a clue, anti-science, anti-fact, anti-reality public health threats. Choose life.
Richard Thompson Pittsburg, Kan.
