I read the article by Selena Zito (Globe, Feb. 6) and could not believe what she was endorsing.
The idea of not having standardized testing in education is about the worst idea I have heard. The idea that Johnnie and Mary should be evaluated in a different way is unbelievable. It is akin to asking which tastes the best, apples or oranges?
We are not told what will be taught in the classroom (assuming there would be a classroom) or how many teachers would be required to teach each child. I cannot imagine how one would educate children with such a flawed theory except in a controlled setting where each child is taught according to his/her talents or weaknesses by a computer program.
God forbid such disparity should ever exist in America.
David Turner
Lamar
