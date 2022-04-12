Editor's Note: This is in response of a Globe question asking those who voted "no" last week on Memorial Hall to help determine a path forward.
Give, or I prefer we sell, the building to Connect2Culture, and American Legion Post 13. If Post 13 doesn’t like that suggestion, then remove the veterans memorial items to static display at Mercy Park, or second choice, to the proposed Spirit Tree site on 20th Street.
If C2C would pass on the first suggestion, then sell the building to a private buyer or not-for-profit.
If the building would not sell, then button it up with a dry roof for future generations' decisions on its use or if the Downtown Alliance would want it.
What Joplin really needs is a event center with multiple function floor and parking. Locate the event center at your gateway entrance at 32nd Street and Range Line Road.
Build it in the cluster of our motels, restaurants and retail. I would prefer the old Holiday Inn site or the old Best Western site, both seen from the I-44. The Holiday Inn site would handle the traffic better than the second choice and there is existing parking in place other than what would be added to the event center.
You would need to promote the funding for the Event Center to the 32nd Place developer; maybe sell naming rights and community improvement district sales tax collection.
Call it the Menards Center since Joplin has bent over backward for them already and they haven’t even taken out a building permit. Sam’s has already started in December 2021 collecting the extra 1% sales tax.
In closing, to the city manager, please do not bring up using real estate and personal property tax collections to pay for Memorial Hall or other ballot votes for funding. Leave those taxes to the school districts. Focus on sales tax collections. If you need more ceiling limits on sales tax, go to your state legislators for that action or variance.
Also, next time you write the ballot language for the City Council to approve, please give the voters full disclosure on the details of the tax used and use contemporary home and vehicle values plus how it affects your landlords, triple net lease properties, retailers, industrial property owners and others.
You had the council approve the Memorial Hall ballot language last May. Look what happened to the economy in that time frame. Maybe we need better management at this level at the city for the new council to discuss.
Morris Glaze
Joplin
