Eric Schmitt is the most pro-life attorney general Missouri has ever had. Throughout his public service, he has defended the value of all human life and stood up to protect Missouri’s most vulnerable.
I had the privilege of serving alongside Schmitt in the Missouri state Senate. I can attest to his ironclad conservative values and his tenacious advocacy for pro-life initiatives.
As Missouri’s chief law enforcement officer, Schmitt fought to protect taxpayers from being forced to fund abortions and abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood.
Right now, Schmitt is defending unborn babies with Down syndrome in the U.S. Supreme Court — innocent children who are discriminated against by abortion doctors because of their disability. With Schmitt’s strong support, I championed this pro-life cause for many years in the Missouri Legislature and was heartened to see it finally pass.
Schmitt is also fighting in the courts to uphold a Missouri law that stops abortion after an unborn baby’s heart has started beating. He is working overtime to defend another state law that ends the practice of aborting babies who can feel pain by a brutal abortion method of dismemberment.
For Schmitt, defending life is personal, not political. His son, Stephen, has special needs. As a loving father, protecting the most vulnerable among us is a reality he lives with each and every day.
As Missouri’s next U.S. senator, Schmitt will take these pro-life values to Washington, D.C., and continue to fight for innocent human life.
David Sater Cassville
