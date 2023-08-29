In The Joplin Globe (Aug. 22), there was a letter from Cheryl Dobson crediting former state Rep. Sam Gaskill for the amendment dropping the “-Joplin” from the name “Missouri Southern State University.”
Memories play tricks sometimes and that is what happened here.
My Senate Bill 55 passed in 2003 in my first term. Rep. Gaskill had left office by then, having completed his eight years the previous session. I actually offered an amendment to drop the “-Joplin” on the floor the day of passage but state Sen. Harold Caskey threatened a filibuster if I proceeded. I withdrew my amendment and the bill passed with only three “no” votes.
I knew that Caskey would be gone in two years due to term limits. In 2005 there was an omnibus name change, SB98 sponsored by state Sen. Norma Champion affecting a majority of the state’s institutions. I was a co-sponsor and included language dropping the “-Joplin” and the bill passed in the Senate with my amendment included.
When it went to the House, several attempts were made to table the legislation or amend it but they all failed and the Senate version was adopted and signed by the governor.
Gaskill, who was a McDonald County Commissioner at the time, may have supported my amendment but he was not in Jefferson City at the time or involved in the legislation in any way.
Former Sen. Gary Nodler Joplin
