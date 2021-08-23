I would remind those complaining about Joplin City Council meals before meetings that, as stated in the article, they often come straight to the meetings from their jobs. Their compensation for the work they do and the time they put in is minimal, and those complaining would be insulted if they were offered the same wages.
The council members also conduct themselves with grace and good manners in the face of the behavior of this group when they make disruptive and belligerent appearances before the council, abusing the rules of conduct and the time limits set for their speeches, shouting out after finally taking their seats.
I don’t always agree with the council’s decisions, but I try to understand that they make those decisions on behalf of the city, hopefully in the interest of the greater good.
The childish and rude behavior of this group only serves to prove that while it may draw attention to them, it also invites lack of respect and ridicule for whatever their current claim of persecution or abuse.
As for Eric Greitens, who in their right mind would want this immoral, self-aggrandizing braggart making decisions for them? When donkeys fly!
Then again, maybe he thinks he can do that too.
Dianne Slater Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.