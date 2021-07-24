I am going to start wearing my mask again.
I am a healthy 74-year-old male who got my first COVID-19 vaccination in December and my second shot in January. I am fully vaccinated, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, I don’t need to wear a mask.
As I go out here in Joplin, I see almost no one wearing a mask, and I wanted to believe that meant that we were doing a great job in getting the population vaccinated. When I looked up the data from the Missouri Department of Health recently, I found out that only 30% of Jasper County is vaccinated.
It appears that most residents have the hope that everyone else is doing their part and getting immunized, so consequently they needn’t bother.
We will never get past this pandemic with that attitude.
I am going to resume wearing my mask for two reasons. One is, I am tired of providing cover for the unvaccinated people who think to blend in and give the appearance that our community has used more good sense than we have. The other is, I am aware that being vaccinated doesn’t mean I couldn’t get sick at all. I am aware that the probability is the person next to me is not vaccinated.
Why do we seem to want to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?
What will it take?
A recent article (Globe, July 17) was about an unvaccinated young man who has had a terrible ordeal due to COVID-19. His family is now much more aware and accepting of the vaccine, but somehow they haven’t gotten it yet.
I said it before, and I will say it again: “I’m confused here.”
Dr. Fredric Wheeler
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.