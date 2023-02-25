The Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund will become insolvent by 2033, according to the experts.
There are currently 10,000 Baby Boomers retiring every single day, seven days a week.
In 1945, just after World War II, 42 workers paid for each beneficiary. Today, 2.8 workers pay for each Social Security beneficiary. By 2035, that number is estimated to shrink to 2.3.
The course we are on is unsustainable, and as far as I can see we have three options:
1. Continue to raise the eligibility age.
2. Means test. (Base payouts on need. If you are well-to-do, you’ll receive much less, maybe zero.)
3. Further increase Supplemental Security Income payments on working people — equivalent to a tax increase, if you will.
Of course, there is a fourth option, but it is political suicide in the current environment.
This very challenging issue could have been avoided by privatizing Social Security long ago so that your government would not have been able to get its hands on the funds. Most people who hold private 401(k)’s can attest to their efficacy.
We’ve heard quite a lot lately from demagogues saying that Republicans simply cannot wait to eliminate Social Security. Not to worry, the system under its current structure will implode on its own soon enough.
Our challenge is to elect political leaders who will face reality in spite of the headwinds, and radically change the direction of Social Security.
If you have kids younger than 40, please advise them that they are to never rely on Social Security being there at retirement. Invest wisely, and just consider it a bonus if they ever see any Social Security proceeds.
Perry Davis Carthage
