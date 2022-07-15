We continue to hear criticism of the current administration’s energy policies.
Good or bad the president seems to be trying to drive us to better ecological energy choices. That is not a bad thing. Once the Russians invaded Ukraine, much of the world started placing economic sanctions on Russia as an alternative to boots on the ground. This made a lot of the world supply of oil unavailable and prices climbed, not just here but in most of the world. In fact, much of the world pays more for gasoline than we do.
The administration heard the clamor, and in an attempt to quell the noise he ordered a release from the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve at a rate of a million barrels a day, hoping to take the edge off of the price and to dim the cries of anguish. When the results weren’t as hoped, the administration criticized the oil companies. This started a back and forth that makes headlines but doesn’t help the consumer.
So, what happened with that oil that was released from our petroleum reserve. (We paid for it with our tax dollars.)
On July 5, Reuters reported that some of that oil is being exported to foreign countries. Phillips Petroleum sent some to a pipeline in Italy that supplies European refineries. Total Energies shipped over 500,000 barrels each to the Netherlands and India with a third shipment to China. More exports are scheduled for July.
So maybe there is some truth to the accusation that greed is driving the oil companies.
What would happen to prices if exports to the rest of the world were limited? I would bet the price at the pump here would drop.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
