Recently, many of us witnessed a scary incident on Monday night football. Damar Hamlin, a defensive player for the Buffalo Bills, was involved in a play, and right after it happened, he collapsed on the field. His heart had stopped beating. His team’s medical personnel responded quickly with CPR and a shock to his heart and restarted it. Players from both teams, responding to the gravity of the situation, knelt and prayed on the field around him. There was even a short prayer uttered by one of the TV commentators.
He is on the road to recovery. The game was canceled by the NFL. Across the league on the next football weekend, every player was wearing a jersey with Damar’s No. 3 on it. Proof that one life matters. There was a lot of love, a lot of prayers, for Damar.
Recently, in Washington, D.C., many thousands gathered to celebrate life and to advocate for life — the life that begins and is nourished in the womb of a woman. The so-called right to an abortion of that life was recently overturned by our Supreme Court. But the court did not totally diminish the ability to take that life in the womb. That responsibility lies with the 50 individual states.
Missouri passed legislation to ban most abortions.
One of the notable people there was Tony Dungy, with his wife of 40 years, Lauren. Tony Dungy is a long time NFL figure. He was the first African American man to win a Super Bowl.
While coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he and his players planned to gather for a moment of prayer on the football field after their games. The league warned them to not do that. If they did, they would be subject to a fine from the league. I wonder, did the league hand out fines after that recent Monday night game?
Tony and Lauren Dungy appeared at the March for Life with several of their children. They have three biological children, eight adopted children and, currently, three foster children. Over their 40 years, they have fostered about 100 children. Tony spoke at the “pro-life rally,” acknowledging that while this is a busy time of year for football people, gathering for the march was “much, much, much more important.”
Tony was there to say, “Life is important. Standing up for life is important.”
Don Eiken
Carthage
