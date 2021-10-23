Jeff Lehr's article, "Jury convicts Webb City man on 8 of 12 counts in sex abuse case," (Globe, Oct. 15) brings up many compelling points about today's culture.
Victim shaming and sex-based stereotypes are serious issues in today's society, and the article focuses greatly on the defense's argument in Daniel Chavez's trial. The defense centered their argument in trying to undermine the girls' stories, and accusing them of fabricating their stories.
I think it is important to call attention to where these arguments stem from and how they impact various areas of our society, from sexual assault cases to sexual harassment and workplace discrimination against women. Furthermore, the defendant's son's testimony that one of the victims was a “girl who 'didn’t really listen to anyone' growing up and seemed in need of attention she might not have been getting at home" brings up an issue of sex-based stereotypes and how members of society expect men and women to behave differently at such a young age.
The article also mentions the defense's use of the girls having a "snowball effect" on one another with coming forth with their stories. These effects happen for a significant reason, as victims experience difficulty reliving the trauma they suffered, along with receiving negative backlash and criticism as they so clearly experienced at the hands of the defense.
While the article should receive credit for focusing on these parts of the case, I think it could do a much better job on elaborating on these issues and their impacts to society as a whole, or even simply within the field of sex-related crimes. Crimes including the defense's themes happen too often to both men and women, adults and children, and bringing attention to how we view and interpret these cases helps point our culture in a brighter direction.
Tyler Bellairs
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.