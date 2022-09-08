The letter to the editor by Jos Linn with regard to student loan forgiveness (Globe, Sept. 8) could not be more completely off base. These are the delusional mumblings of the progressive left in this country, and they are intentional.
By what right does one sign a loan contract, then transfer that obligation to a fellow citizen? In what universe would a person obligate themselves to a debt that they are either unable or unwilling to repay? How is this somehow my fault that you’ve earned (or failed to earn) a degree that has a poor return on investment?
I heard the other day that Harvard University has a $60 billion endowment. Yes, with a “b.” I certainly understand that this is at the extreme end of the spectrum, but let’s assume that some of these institutions of higher learning have even a quarter of that amount. Is there really any need to charge student tuition? It seems to me with that kind of money, if you run the numbers, most could operate perpetually just off of the earnings from the endowments, and never have to bother the students for funding.
Should these institutions not be the ones who bear at least a portion of the blame for “student loan forgiveness” and defaults on student loans? Do they bear no responsibility?
At the other end of the spectrum are institutions such as our local colleges that teach practical learning applications that equip their grads with the tools they need for success. And, at an extremely reasonable cost without reducing their students to the status of indentured servants.
If we are honest about this one-time debt forgiveness program, it’s buying votes. It’s wealth redistribution, plain and simple. It does nothing to help those who have worked two jobs to pay off their student loans, the person who decided to go to work instead of college for whatever reason and incurred no student loan debt, or the young person who will begin college next year who has not yet started to accumulate their own debt. It only hurts the “unwashed masses” by commandeering a portion of their tax dollars to pay off a liberal pipe dream and subsidize the bloated portions of our institutions of higher learning.
And this is utopia …
I still have a core belief that one is responsible for his or her self, and must accept the consequences of foolish decisions instead of asking their neighbors to pony up.
Perry Davis Carthage
