It’s no secret to parents across our state that child care is becoming a bigger struggle.
I run a small center in Carthage, and like other providers, we struggle with funding and staffing. There have been days over the last few months where we couldn't offer school-age care because we didn't have enough staff to cover the additional children after school.
Child-care businesses like mine around the state have closed at an alarming rate in recent years, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to attract the talented workers that we need to care for young children. We can and should do more to support the businesses that offer families the critical care they need for their children.
So while our legislature weighs options on supporting our state’s families, they should take a page out of Gov. Mike Parson’s book and work to enact his proposal to increase funding for child care.
Heather Stark
Carthage
Director and owner of JVT's Place LLC
