On Tuesday, the voters of Joplin have the opportunity to renew the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. This is not an additional tax. It is a renewal for continuing improvements to address water retention, flooding issues and for park projects. There are 13 proposed stormwater projects and 23 proposed park projects.
Over the course of the last 20 years there has been significant improvements to both stormwater and parks. But there are still important projects that need to be addressed. A listing of these projects can be found at joplinmo.org/elections.
In past years I served on several community boards and was division president of a large wholesale food distribution company in Joplin. For the company and local organizations, we spent considerable time and effort recruiting talent to move to our community. One of the questions raised by those considering relocating to Joplin was outdoor activities. Our parks send a message to residents and visitors about the pride of our community. We want to enjoy time outside with family and friends. We want local places to walk, jog and run. We want places to walk the dog, places to take the kids to let them run and enjoy the outdoors. That is what our park system offers.
This tax renewal has significant impact on the safety and appearance of our parks. One of those parks I have strong interest in is Mercy Park. Mercy Park is where the Rotary Sculpture Garden is located. The board of directors for Rotary Sculpture Garden with the backing of both rotary clubs in Joplin want to continue adding sculptures to Mercy Park.
Currently, there is limited electrical capability, which presents issues for functions to be held at the park. The Rotary Sculpture Board would also like to see some of the bronze sculptures have lighting installed to highlight the sculptures.
With the renewal of this tax, more monies would be available for park beautification, maintenance and security.
Please consider voting “yes” to Prop Renewal on Tuesday.
Bob Headlee
Chairman, Rotary Sculpture Garden Board
Joplin
