It’s great news that underinsured women in Joplin will be able to access critical health care that might save lives (Globe, May 11).
When people don’t have resources for health care, their work, their education and their very lives are at risk. Community groups and governments must step in with care whether those in need live in Missouri or across the globe.
Congress has two pieces of legislation that can bolster our ability to promote global health programs for people in poverty. First, the End TB Now Act would improve the capacity of countries with high burdens of tuberculosis to prevent and control the spread of TB, which is once again becoming the world’s leading infectious disease as COVID-19 subsides. Second, Senate Resolution 139 acknowledges the critical role of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in supporting prevention, treatment and care programs in over 50 low-income countries.
I ask U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt to co-sponsor both the End TB Now Act (S. 288) and the resolution recognizing the PEPFAR’s critical work (S. Res. 139), so that we may continue our American tradition of leadership and compassion.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
St. Louis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.