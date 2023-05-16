Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Residual flooding from yesterdays heavy rain will continue. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 133 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. - This includes the following low water crossings... Center Creek at Azalea Drive. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sarcoxie, Stotts City, Wentworth, Avilla, La Russell and Reeds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&