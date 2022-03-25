I urge Joplin voters to approve the ballot initiative on April 5 that will repair, restore and revitalize Memorial Hall, an anchor located in the heart of Joplin.
Economic times were tough when residents passed the bond issue to construct Memorial Hall nearly 100 years ago and they are tough now. The need to honor veterans who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom is ongoing. Funds generated from this bond issue will secure the future of Memorial Hall and the enhancements will meet current and future needs as a venue that no other building in Joplin offers.
Joplin Area Town and Country Quilter Guild, a 501(c)(3)organization, is an example of a local organization that uses Memorial Hall as a venue for our quilt shows. Proceeds from quilt shows are used to fund the guild which not only educates quilters but make quilts that are gifted to local agencies serving those in need.
Memorial Hall is the only venue in Joplin with enough floor space to hold a quilt show that can be secured (for quilt insurance purposes); is a non-smoking building; has paved parking; and has access for vendor flatbed carts. These are not unrealistic expectations for a building in a city with a population of 50,000.
Vote "yes" to ensure the legacy of Memorial Hall and attract events that will bring revenue and people into Joplin.
Kathy Knapp
President, Joplin Area Town and Country Quilters Guild
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.