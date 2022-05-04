I absolutely support the police and believe they deserve pay raises. As we recently learned the hard way in this city, they risk — and lose — their very lives to make sure that the rest of us are safe in our homes and at our jobs. I have to ask, however, if the way to do this is to place an overwhelming burden on the homeowners of lesser properties in Joplin by the proposed increases in property taxes.
The example given for the owner of a $150,000 house, which in today’s market is a small house, and personal property, would be approximately $385. That is a large chunk of money for folks just struggling to make ends meet in this economy, not to mention the large senior population in Joplin living on Social Security. That amount would be a devastating blow.
I wonder who at City Hall has come up with this idea, first for Memorial Hall and now for police raises. There are huge amounts of money being spent to bring “culture” to Joplin — the parking lot of Memorial Hall sacrificed to make way for it, now limiting what use can be made of the hall. These “improvements” to the “culture” of Joplin will continue to cause increases in city services. How much did the city pay a consultant to suggest uses for a building that has no parking?
Those who would be hardest hit by this kind of property tax increase will never be able to afford the kind of events proposed for Memorial Hall or for the cultural center. I am not opposed to a reasonable and fair increase in property tax, but how about fairness in the ability to meet such increases?
Spread the increases over a number of city services rather than the devastating impact this proposed property tax increase would have on so many, ironically including those who serve on our police force.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
