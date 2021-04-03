As a a lifelong educator who has spent 40 years in the classroom, and as a current member of the Joplin Board of Education, I want to share with you why I am voting for Rylee Hartwell for the Joplin School Board.
Rylee is a lifelong resident of Joplin and is a leader in our community. He has proven time and time again that when all else fails, common sense and decency prevail. This should be required of any public servant. The ability to listen, communicate and empathize are some of Rylee's strongest attributes.
As a Joplin Eagle alumnus, Rylee is wholly devoted to the Joplin School District and our community.
Rylee has a passion for all Joplin students, staff and teachers. He is committed to the ongoing efforts to improve salaries to attract and retain the best teachers right here at home. He will finish the good work that myself and others have started during our time on the board. He understands that we must maintain excellence in the classroom and is supportive of high academic standards for all students.
Thanks to Rylee’s leadership, our neighborhoods are stronger, and schools are safer. He has a reputation for protecting the property taxes we pay. That is why he currently chairs the Building Board of Appeals for the city of Joplin, a group that cleans up declining neighborhoods and improves our property values in the city.
As our new school board member, he will make sure that the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and accountability are met. Rylee recognizes that we must continue to build and grow our reserve funds to ensure a healthy financial portfolio for the school district.
Rylee is ready for what is next.
As a young Joplin leader, Rylee has the experience and vision to help prepare Joplin schools to continue to move forward. He knows whatever we do depends on you. Community feedback and local control of issues will be the key ingredients to achieve Eagle excellence.
I ask you to vote for Rylee Hartwell on April 6.
Debbie Fort
Joplin
