I want to voice my support for the upcoming question of renewing a quarter-cent sales tax for Joplin parkprojects and stormwater improvements in the Aug. 3 election.
Over the past 20 years since voters first approved the parks and stormwater sales tax, there has been a dramatic improvement in the park system and stormwater issues. From the athletic complex to progress in the individual parks, Joplin has made great strides with the function and appearance of the park system, and also in controlling stormwater runoff.
If the sales tax renewal is approved, there are many additional planned improvements for both the parks and stormwater runoff. For example, modifications to several smaller parks — including Ewert, Dover, Cunningham, McIndoe and Wildcat — and upgrades in security, lighting, walking trails, restrooms, improved maintenance, and numerous stormwater improvements throughout the city.
I encourage everyone to get out and vote on Aug. 3 for the parks and stormwater sales tax renewal. Let’s keep improving our parks and stormwater issues.
Dewayne Patton
Joplin
