I am sure I am not the only one disappointed that I will no longer receive my Sunday edition of The Joplin Globe. Wherever I have lived, the Sunday paper was always looked forward to — the beginning of a relaxing day, dawdling over breakfast and a cup of coffee. Even now that I am retired, Sunday is still my day off, so I will miss that treat.
However, I understand the Globe's efforts to stay profitable and continue to provide Joplin with a local newspaper — one that can be trusted to honestly report local news and balance the often skewed national reports with differing views. The national media is blatantly biased, with broadcast news being the worst, not even remotely embarrassed by their skewing of actual fact and/or occurrences.
We need the Globe as a trusted source of local news. Just stop and think about how you use the Globe — not just as a source of news. How often have you checked or used the classified section? I'm sure you look over the grocery ads and other flyers for many things. Are you going to be happy with sports reports just from local TV? Are you going to start going to City Council meetings? You use this newspaper more than you realize. Let's all support the Globe as it does its best to stay with us.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
