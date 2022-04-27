On Earth Day, we made pledges to help the Earth and celebrate the environment.
We can all agree that our Earth is in need of taking care of, and I believe all humans are in need of our attention, too.
Last year, because of changes to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), nearly 4 million were lifted out of poverty. Frustratingly, Congress allowed the 2021 CTC and Earned Income Tax Credit provisions to expire in December, eliminating the gains we make in reducing child poverty and supporting workers.
Hard-working Americans are struggling even more right now due to inflation, and Congress has done nothing to help them. We still have time to make this right.
I strongly urge our members of Congress to pass an economic package as soon as possible that extends the EITC and CTC provisions, including making full refundability of the CTC permanent, and address housing insecurity by including funding for new Housing Choice Vouchers. It will help our whole society and it's the right thing to do.
Sarah Miller
St. Louis
